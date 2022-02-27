EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) versus TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Critical Contrast

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EzFill and TravelCenters of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America $4.85 billion 0.13 -$13.90 million $2.72 16.07

EzFill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TravelCenters of America.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A TravelCenters of America 0.60% 6.38% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EzFill and TravelCenters of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A TravelCenters of America 0 1 4 0 2.80

TravelCenters of America has a consensus price target of $57.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than EzFill.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. The company's travel stores also offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, music and video products, fresh brewed coffee, hot dogs, prepared sandwiches, and other prepared foods, as well as laundry supplies, clothing, truck accessories, and various electronics; and parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. In addition, the company operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. As of April 8 31, 2021, it operated 273 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, and the province of Ontario, Canada; 42 standalone restaurants in 12 states in the United States under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride brand names; and 3 standalone truck service facilities under the TA Truck Service brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

