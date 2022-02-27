Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 3,159,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,565. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

