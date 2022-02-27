Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $36,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

