Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.