FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Shares of FDX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.