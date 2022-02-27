Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,246,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

