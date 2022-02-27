Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,374,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. 770,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,851. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

