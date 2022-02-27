Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 297.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. 4,829,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

