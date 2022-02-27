Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,733,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 5,249,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,309. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

