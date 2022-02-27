Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 820 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 58,887,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,943,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

