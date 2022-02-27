Financial Comparison: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) vs. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ResMed and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 4 7 0 2.64 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $259.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 878.26%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 11.23 $474.51 million $3.55 69.12 Avinger $8.76 million 2.51 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -0.96

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 15.16% 28.12% 17.62% Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31%

Summary

ResMed beats Avinger on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

