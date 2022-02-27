First Command Bank Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Command Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.