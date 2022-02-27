First Command Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.89. 8,122,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,125. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.