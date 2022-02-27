First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,806 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $15,666,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

