First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $350.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.83. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

