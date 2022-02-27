First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

