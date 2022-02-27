First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

