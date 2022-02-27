First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,806 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $150,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $223,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE opened at $43.29 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

