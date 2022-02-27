First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,450 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

In other news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

