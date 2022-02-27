First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,201 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

