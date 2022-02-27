First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 889 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

