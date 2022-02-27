First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FPL opened at $5.90 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

