First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FPL opened at $5.90 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
