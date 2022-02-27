First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.
FCT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $12.84.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.