First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

FCT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

