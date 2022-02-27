First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Up 2.9%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.51. Approximately 82,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.