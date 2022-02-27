First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

FWRG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 99,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

