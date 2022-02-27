FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Up 2%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 2,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF accounts for 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

