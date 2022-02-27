FLO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

