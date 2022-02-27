Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $556,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

