Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of FND stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.