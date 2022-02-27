Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. 2,306,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

