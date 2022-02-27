Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $8,491.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,491.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($232.56) to £169 ($229.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PDYPY stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

