FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FMC were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 560.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

