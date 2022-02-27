FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FNCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.