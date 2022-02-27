Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

