Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

