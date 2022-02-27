Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. Formula One Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

FWONK stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

