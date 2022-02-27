Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.