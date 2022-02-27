Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

