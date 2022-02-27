Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

