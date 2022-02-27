Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $232,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

