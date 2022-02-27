Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $256,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

KOS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 3.21.

Kosmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.