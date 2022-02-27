Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE FSP opened at $5.76 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
