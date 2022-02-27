frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. frontdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

frontdoor stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms have commented on FTDR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in frontdoor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,438 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

