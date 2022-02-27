Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 251.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $62.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 9.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

