Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

