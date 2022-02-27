Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.74 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.90 or 1.00358521 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,984,407 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.