FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ModivCare Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MODV opened at $114.01 on Friday. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

