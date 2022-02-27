FY2022 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Decreased by Analyst

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

