FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Tesco PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tesco stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.47.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

