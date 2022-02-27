Gary D. Owens Acquires 13,982 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

